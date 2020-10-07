BowLeven (LON:BLVN) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.29. BowLeven shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 23,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.18.

BowLeven Company Profile (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

