Bottos Trading 259.2% Higher Over Last Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z, BigONE and CoinEgg. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $97,045.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 259.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $506.51 or 0.04765029 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031837 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bit-Z, Bibox, LBank, Gate.io, IDEX, CoinEgg and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

