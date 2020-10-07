BOScoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $39.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $39.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055708 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

