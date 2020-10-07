Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.03. 1,867,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,712,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

About Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

