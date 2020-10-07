BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.57. BorgWarner posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

BorgWarner stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. 40,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,193. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.73. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 76.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

