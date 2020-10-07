Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.70. Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 9,184,899 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

