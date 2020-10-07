Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.26. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 12,529 shares traded.

BNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$1.96.

The company has a market cap of $37.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.02.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

