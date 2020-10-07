Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after acquiring an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.34. 820,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,670,465. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.70, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,697,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

