Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. CX Institutional raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,041,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.