Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.56.

Amgen stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.85. 117,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.30. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.