Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,389,877,000 after purchasing an additional 246,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.57. 178,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,643. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $302.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

