Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 1,394 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $200.91. 426,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,282,327. The company has a market capitalization of $395.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day moving average is $188.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.