Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 495 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 695,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,747,834. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

