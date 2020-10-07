Boeing (LON:BOE) Shares Gap Down to $170.54

Shares of Boeing Co (LON:BOE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $170.54, but opened at $159.64. Boeing shares last traded at $164.11, with a volume of 2,387 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 177.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,410.29. The company has a market capitalization of $988.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79.

Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

