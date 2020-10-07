Bob’s Repair Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $312,579.67 and approximately $8,419.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $24.43 and $18.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.28 or 0.04799632 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031913 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob's Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob's Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

