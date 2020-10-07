BMO Capital Markets Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $82.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Paychex by 136.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.