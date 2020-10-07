Bloom Burton Reiterates Hold Rating for Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bloom Burton in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Shares of LMNL opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $237.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.13. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1,225.30% and a negative return on equity of 155.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Atom Investors LP owned 0.10% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.