Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Hits $0.0145

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance and Bittrex. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $111,524.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol launched on August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kucoin, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

