Blind Creek Resources (CVE:BCK) Trading 30.4% Higher

Shares of Blind Creek Resources Ltd (CVE:BCK) traded up 30.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 100,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 59,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $391,000.00 and a PE ratio of -13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.51, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Blind Creek Resources Company Profile (CVE:BCK)

Blind Creek Resources Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Blende property located in the Mayo Mining District of the Yukon Territory.

