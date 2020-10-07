BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of MYJ stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $15.85.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
