BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of MYJ stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

