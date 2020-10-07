Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of MYC stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.