BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MVF opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

