Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of MHN stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.
About Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd
