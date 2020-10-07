Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MHN stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

About Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

