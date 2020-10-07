BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 2nd

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of BLE stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.12.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.