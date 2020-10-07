BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BKN opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $17.00.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
