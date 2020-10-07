BlackCoin (BLK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $13,019.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020466 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,230,883 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

