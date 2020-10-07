Bitcoinus Market Cap Reaches $6,955.61 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 100% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $6,955.61 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,633.15 or 1.00003135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00045702 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00152783 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00029831 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.