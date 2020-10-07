Bitcoin SV Hits One Day Volume of $690.48 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $690.48 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $158.71 or 0.01494249 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Korbit, SouthXchange and ZB.COM. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00259130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00083121 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00156517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,536,558 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Kucoin, Indodax, DragonEX, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, Bitrue, BX Thailand, Huobi, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, Bitbns, Bithumb, MBAex, Hotbit, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, Bibox, IDAX, Gate.io, Kraken, Coinbit, YoBit, Bittrex, Koinex, Altcoin Trader, FCoin, Coinsquare, OKEx, CoinBene, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Korbit, CoinZest, WazirX, Bitkub, CoinEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

