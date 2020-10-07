Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Achieves $2.94 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $690.48 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $158.71 or 0.01494249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitkub, CoinBene, Upbit and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00259130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00083121 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00156517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,536,558 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub, Kraken, OTCBTC, WazirX, Indodax, DragonEX, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, CoinZest, Trade Satoshi, FCoin, MBAex, HitBTC, Korbit, Kucoin, Poloniex, CoinBene, IDAX, Hotbit, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, Cobinhood, BigONE, Bitbns, Bit-Z, OKEx, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Coinbit, Altcoin Trader, Bithumb, Huobi, Bitrue, Upbit, Koinex, Bibox, Binance, Coinsquare, CoinEx, YoBit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.