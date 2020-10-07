Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Cap Hits $58,384.77

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $58,384.77 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 44% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

