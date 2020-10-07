BitCoal (COAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $2,870.56 and $2.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.01030641 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

