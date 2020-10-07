BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $48,426.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $48,426.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.10 or 0.04830787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032041 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

