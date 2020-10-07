BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0028

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One BitBall token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $555,395.39 and approximately $398,946.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,628.52 or 0.99987787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000333 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00152786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00028194 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,660,498 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

