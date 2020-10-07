BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $95.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.57.

BTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. 15,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.64. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

