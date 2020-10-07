BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.79

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 1856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The company has a market cap of $929.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.00, a P/E/G ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $50,990.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,668.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $27,971.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,496.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,906. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $237,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 55.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.