Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 193,256 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Biogen worth $37,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Biogen by 1,311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Biogen by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Biogen by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.59. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.01 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.