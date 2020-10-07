BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 603.57% and a negative net margin of 236.65%. Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 760,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 183,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 712,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,746,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 253,109 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

