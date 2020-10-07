Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.60. 113,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 421% from the average session volume of 21,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

