Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Hits New 12-Month High at $541.93

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $541.93 and last traded at $541.93, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $533.33.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $507.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 254.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

