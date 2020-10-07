BiblePay Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last week, BiblePay has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $243,276.72 and approximately $13,488.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BiblePay

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiblePay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

