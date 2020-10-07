Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Reaches New 52-Week High at $173.49

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $173.49 and last traded at $171.35, with a volume of 79883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.24.

Several analysts have commented on BYND shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,924.83 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Seth Goldman sold 127,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $18,463,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,449,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,893 shares of company stock valued at $35,088,285. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,193,000 after acquiring an additional 282,024 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 152.2% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,634,000 after acquiring an additional 493,818 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,388,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after acquiring an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

