Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $112.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,618,072 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,561,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,640 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,308 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after buying an additional 1,029,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $276,863,000 after buying an additional 1,007,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,317,000 after buying an additional 827,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

