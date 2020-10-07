Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Berry Global’s diversified business structure enables it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one end market, with strength across others. The company is likely to gain from acquisitions it made over time. The RPC Group buyout has been enhancing growth opportunities in the plastic and recycled packaging industry. Its focus on improving operational productivity, along with its cost-reduction actions and partnerships across the value chain, is likely to be beneficial. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the pandemic-induced market downturn and weakness in the industrial markets are concerning. Rising costs and expenses might weigh on its margins in the quarters ahead. High debt levels may raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability. The stock looks more leveraged than the industry.”

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. 3,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,223. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $54.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,037,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,324 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,805,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,919,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,445,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,608,000 after acquiring an additional 953,420 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.