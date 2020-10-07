Bella Protocol (BEL) Hits Market Cap of $15.57 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $15.57 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00010096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.12 or 0.04815046 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032057 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

