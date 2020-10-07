Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $289.00

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $289.00 and last traded at $288.80, with a volume of 370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $283.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGNE. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. The business had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 3,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,462 shares in the company, valued at $322,621,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 27,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $6,613,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,991,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,727,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 423,670 shares of company stock worth $102,877,428. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

