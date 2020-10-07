Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Bearing Lithium Corp (CVE:BRZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.15. Bearing Lithium shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,930 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and a PE ratio of -14.29.

Bearing Lithium Company Profile (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's principal project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

