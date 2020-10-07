Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €61.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.44 ($78.17).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of BMW opened at €64.85 ($76.29) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €60.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.85. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12-month high of €77.06 ($90.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.