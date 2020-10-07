Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Shares Gap Down to $13.77

Shares of Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.77, but opened at $13.04. Bayer shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 1,405,787 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAYRY. AlphaValue downgraded Bayer to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bayer in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bayer in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Bayer alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter. Bayer had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bayer AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.