Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.10. Battle of Long Tan shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 7,752 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.95.

About Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Battle of Long Tan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battle of Long Tan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.