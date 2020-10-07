Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EGOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of EGOV opened at $20.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,957 shares in the company, valued at $623,444.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in NIC in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in NIC by 7.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NIC by 113.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,138 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NIC by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in NIC in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

